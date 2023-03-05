Like Rescuezilla? Consider giving the project a like on AlternativeTo so that more people can discover it! :-)

Disk imaging for all

Rescuezilla is an open-source easy-to-use disk imaging app that's fully compatible with Clonezilla — the industry-standard trusted by tens of millions.

Yes, Rescuezilla is the Clonezilla GUI (graphical user interface) that you might have been looking for. But Rescuezilla is more than a Clonezilla GUI!

Disk imaging makes a backup of your computer's hard drive which is managed as files stored on an external hard drive. If your hard drive fails, you can restore your disk image and within a few minutes all your documents and settings will be restored to the exact same state they were in when the last snapshot was taken.

Rescuezilla lets you perform backup, restore and recovery actions, even if you aren't able to boot into your regular operating system. It does not matter if you use Windows, Mac or Linux. It doesn't matter if you can't even login. Download and write the ISO to a USB stick, and reboot your machine. Your computer will load a complete mini operating system with a point-and-click user interface into your computer's memory without writing any information to your hard drive.

Rescuezilla was forked from Redo Backup and Recovery (now called Redo Rescue) because it had been abandoned for 7 years. Rescuezilla is more than a trivial fork: it has been carefully rebuilt from the ground up to be fully compatible with the industry-standard Clonezilla.

More Features, Less Complex

Rescuezilla has the most features coupled with the simplest, most user-friendly interface:

Easy graphical user interface boots from USB in seconds

boots from USB in seconds No installation needed ; runs from a USB stick or a CD-ROM

; runs from a USB stick or a CD-ROM Saves and restores Windows, Mac and Linux machines

machines Fully interoperable with Clonezilla , the industry-standard trusted by tens of millions



, the industry-standard trusted by tens of millions Supports images made by VirtualBox, VMWare, Qemu and all known open-source imaging frontends including Clonezilla!



Easily mount any supported image and copy out your files (beta)



(beta) Access your files even if you can't log in

Recover deleted pictures, documents, and other files

documents, and other files Internet access with a full-featured browser

Reviews and testimonials

Future development

Rescuezilla's ambitious roadmap is being developed on GitHub. Future plans include a graphical tool to extract individual files from backup images, a data-salvage tool to rescue data from dying hard drives and much more!

Discussion forum

Feel free to chat with other users on the official Rescuezilla Sourceforge forum.